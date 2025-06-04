Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys: Director Bourke Offers "SuperClass" for Emmy-Seeking Supes

The Boys FYC video finds director Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne) offering a "SuperClass" to supes looking to score big during awards season.

At this point, there's what everyone else is doing to market and promote their shows… and then there's what Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke are doing over in The Boys universe. Seriously. Just look at how much fresh material we've gotten between seasons, and how the marketing team doesn't waste a second twisting the satirical knife on the next societal screw-up that screams like it was scripted. We were treated to another example of that earlier today with the release of "SuperClass: Acting for Awards Season," an online "class" from director and Godolkin University acting professor Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne). Bourke's mission? To ensure that supes make the right acting decisions to guarantee them a great Emmys night in the future. The video's real mission? To promote the fourth season of the streaming series before Emmy Awards voting wraps up.

Following his advice that "picking the role is more important than playing the role," Bourke goes on to cover the pros and cons of taking on various genres, including period pieces ("penetration in petticoats") and prestige dramas. Along the way, it would seem that some fun was being had with HBO's Game of Thrones/House of the Dragon ("banging your sister on a dragon" is "jackpot" in terms of Emmy consideration) and HBO's The Last of Us ("If they offer you [a zombie show], that's a hard pass unless there's a random heartfelt gay episode halfway through the series, because apparently one eighth gay is gay-okay. It's gay-okay with me and the Academy"). But one thing they should absolutely avoid? A superhero show. "You might think surprising characters with nuanced performances or insightful commentary makes a difference, but it doesn't fucking matter," Bourke noted.

The Boys: Eric Kripke Is "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!