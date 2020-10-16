The Boys EP Eric Kripke Discusses Spinoff Series Concept, Origin

The Boys showrunner/EP Eric Kripke and the team behind the Amazon Prime series must have a serious addiction to work. Riding high off the critical and eyeball-success of the series' second season, Kripke's already shared the title of the third season-opener (EP Craig Rosenberg-directed "Payback) and it looks like they're aiming to be back in front of the cameras in early 2021. But as we learned last month, the fun doesn't stop there with a spinoff series being given a fast-track series order for a superhero college-based series (no title announced) written by Rosenberg. Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (not surprisingly, run by Vought International), the series is being described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the creative planning process, Kripke did have some details to offer during a recent interview with THR. To kick things off, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.