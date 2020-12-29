The Boys EP Eric Kripke on Season 3 Worry; "C*ntdown" Shows Some Love

The new year is looking to be a busy one for Amazon Prime's The Boys, with production on the third season expected to kick off this February (with all eyes on Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy) and a spinoff series on the way (more on that in a minute). So even with a handful of days left in 2020, series showrunner Eric Kripke has already been looking to the third season- and beyond. In a recent interview with Consequence of Sound in honor of being named "Showrunner of the Year," Kripke revealed something about the upcoming season that's already troubling him.

"The thing that has worried me about Season 3 is that it has become really fun and breezy to write again. That worries me. It's feeling enjoyable," Kripke explained. "I should be in intense, deep introspection for this. I know, obviously, that every season of a television show gets a little bit harder because all of your original best instincts to explore have been explored. So, you have to start going to some of the areas that it wouldn't at first have occurred you to go to in those stories, and those are always a little trickier to make feel as big and as fascinating as the stuff you hit early on. So, it's challenging."

"I like my seasons when they're over," the showrunner continued. "When I'm making them, I'm like, 'Man, how do we make this better?' I was telling someone in my Post department the other day that when I finally approve a cut, like the visual-effects shot, it feels like a defeat to me. It feels like a defeat to me because I have to now admit that either because we're out of time or money, it's just not going to get better. So, nothing makes me happier to say than, 'Oh, I've got a whole bunch of notes. Go make it better, dude.' I'm not the guy who's like, 'It's over, and I'm happy.' I'm just like, 'Yeah, man. I wish I had another month with everything.'" As for how long he sees the streaming series lasting? Sorry, that's a "game" Kripke isn't playing anymore. "I've learned not to go hard on record with how many years. I have literally never been more wrong than any showrunner in history by saying 'Supernatural' should go five seasons and out. So, I'm not saying this hard and fast publicly"

And here's your next dose of the show's "c*ntdown" to 2021, with a post showing some love appreciation for all of you- the fans who've made the show such a success. What follows is just a small sample of their favorite social media moments with the viewers:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Boys (@theboystv)

Kripke and writer Craig Rosenberg are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.