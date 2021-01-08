The Boys EP Eric Kripke: Trump Needs to Stop Giving Them More Material

By now you know just how good things have been going to Amazon Prime's The Boys over the past several months. After a second season that earned rave reviews from critics and viewers alike (including making Bleeding Cool TV's Top 10 of 2020). Just yesterday, series star Jack Quaid confirmed that he was on his way to start filming the third season (entering in mandatory quarantine)- one that kicks off with the Craig Rosenberg-directed season-opener "Payback," and Claudia Doumit's Congresswoman Victoria Neuman and Colby Minifie's Ashley Barrett being promoted to series regulars (and we'll discuss the spinoff in a minute).

With a talented team of writers, actors, and on-set magic-makers, the future looks bright for the series- so the last thing series showrunner/EP Eric Kripke is any more material. Especially from Trump and his two-scoops of tinfoil hat-wearing whackjobs, who attempted a coup this week by trashing the nation's capital, killing a police officer, and looking to attack members of Congress- essentially, an Oval Office-endorsed terrorist attack on the Senate and House of Representatives. Kripke needs Trump to know that they're good over at the Amazon Prime series, they have more than enough stuff to work with, and that he can just pretty much go away. Like, to jail. Forever. Here's a look at Kripke's tweet, where he also calls out Twitter for allowing Trump back onto the social media even after Mark Zuckerberg kicked him off of Facebook and Instagram (with less than two weeks left in Trump's reign so let's not start throwing praise around)

Hey @realDonaldTrump. Do me a solid? Quit giving me so much material for #TheBoys, I can't fit it all in. (And take him off @Twitter, @jack, how can Zuckerberg be more responsible than you?)#TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV #SPNFamily — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) January 8, 2021

Kripke and Rosenberg are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.