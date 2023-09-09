Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, gen v, prime video, the boys, the boys diabolical

The Boys, Gen V, "Diabolical": Amazon's Vernon Sanders Talks Future

Amazon & MGM Studios executive Vernon Sanders shared some thoughts on the future of The Boys universe - including Gen V and "Diabolical."

With three seasons of Amazon's Prime Video franchise series, the animated anthology series The Boys: Diabolical, the upcoming spinoff series Gen V from showrunners Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters and developed by Craig Rosenberg, and a ton of released in-show content, EP & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys has done an impressive job in expanding its universe in ways that work for the franchise. As Kripke has discussed in the past, the door is always open to pitches – "but the shows have to be really good," Kripke cautions. "It doesn't help if it's cash-grabbing." And it's that philosophy that will continue to guide the franchise, according to Amazon & MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders. In an interview with EW, Sanders addresses what's ahead for The Boys in the "big picture" and the changes of seeing more "Diabolical" and Gen V.

Amazon Will Be "First Ones in Line" If/When Eric Kripke Looks to Expand "The Boys" Universe: "I will say this: Eric [Kripke] has had a vision for what this all leads to for years now, and we've been in an ongoing conversation about what comes next. So, it's probably premature to talk about that beyond saying we believe in Eric, and if Eric is interested in continuing the story, we'll be the first ones in line to really work with him on what that is. But right now, we're super focused on 'Gen V' and an amazing season 4 of 'The Boys,' which I think is going to blow fans away."

"The Boys Presents: Diabolical" Season 2 Still A Possibility: "I think Seth and Evan (EPs Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg] and Eric are genuinely interested in it. I think we've been probably the ones who've been wanting to be careful not to over-expose. So, once we committed to 'Gen V,' we really wanted that to be the next thing out. And once we have it out and get a chance to see how everyone's reacting to it, we can start talking about, like I said, what comes next."

"Gen V" Could Have "Many More Seasons" in Its Future: "We think that if fans respond the way we've responded to 'Gen V' we will have many more seasons of the show. In the master plan between Eric and Michele [Fazekas] and Tara [Butters], I think these shows will continue to talk to each other in fun ways."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!