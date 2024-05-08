Posted in: CW, Netflix, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: cw, netflix, Raw, Smackdown, USA Network, wwe

WWE Raw Remains on USA Network Through 2024; Netflix Move in 2025

TKO Group Holdings revealed in its earnings report that a deal is in place to keep WWE Raw on USA Network through the end of the year.

Article Summary WWE Raw will stay on USA Network through 2024, ensuring continuous coverage.

SmackDown is moving to USA Network from FOX later this year.

NXT is set to move to CW later this year after leaving USA Network.

Netflix secures WWE Raw starting January 2025 with a landmark ten-year deal.

The past 12 months have been interesting in terms of the WWE and its television rights deals. In September 2023, we learned that SmackDown would be moving to USA Network from FOX beginning in October 2024 after a new five-year deal was reached between the professional wrestling company and NBCUniversal (with the WWE set to produce four NBC primetime specials per year). While USA Network would gain one show, it would lose two others. In November 2023, we learned that NXT would be making the move from the cable network to CW (which used to be "The CW) – beginning in October of this year.

But the big news dropped in January 2024, with Netflix striking a major ten-year deal to be the new home for WWE Raw – but there was one question surrounding the announcement. While Netflix's "Raw" deal kicks in beginning January 2025, USA Network's deal is set to end this October – leaving a three-month window where "Raw" wouldn't have been on our screens. Considering that might as well be a lifetime (and then some) in terms of pop culture attention spans, fans we're expecting some short-term deal would come into play to keep the Monday night action rolling. That's exactly what we got with today's release of TKO Group Holdings' first-quarter 2024 earnings report – with USA Network set to air the program through the end of the year (with a deal that TKO says it is receiving $25 million for over the course of the deal's three-month run).

"TKO is off to a strong start in 2024 with multiple record-setting live events, new brand partnerships, and media rights deals for WWE Raw," shared TKO CEO Ari Emanuel in a released statement. "With our momentum in the first quarter and solid financial results, we have raised our full-year 2024 guidance. We also reached an agreement to settle all claims asserted in both UFC antitrust lawsuits. These positive developments, along with the strength in our underlying businesses, give us more conviction than ever in the combination of UFC & WWE and in TKO's ability to deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders."

