Crystal Lake: A24, Bryan Fuller Part Ways on "Friday The 13th" Prequel

Bryan Fuller confirmed that he's out - and that "A24 has elected to go a different way" with "Friday the 13th" prequel series Crystal Lake.

Article Summary Bryan Fuller departs A24's "Crystal Lake," the "Friday the 13th" prequel series.

Fuller's Instagram post expresses pride in his work despite A24's reported change of direction.

"Friday The 13th" fans are left hanging once again amidst creative differences.

The show aims to continue its development, hoping to satisfy some very patient fans.

Okay, Friday The 13th fans – we feel your pain. You just want your franchise back – and frustratingly, the creatives behind it cannot seem to agree on how to get it to you. After a report earlier this week that there was trouble behind the scenes of the A24/Peacock prequel series Crystal Lake that has been gestating for some time, we now know what is happening, and it backs up what our friends at Bloody Disgusting found out: Bryan Fuller is out. The show still seems alive, just without him involved, as they retool it a bit. Fuller posted the following on his Instagram today.

Friday The 13th Fans Don't Deserve The Heartache

"Adapting classic horror is something I have some experience with. These shows require a vision that elevates and transforms, as well as delivers what audiences have come to expect, which is an ambitious and risky endeavor. It requires people to take the leap with me," Fuller wrote to kick off the caption to his Instagram post offering his perspective. "When it works, as with HANNIBAL, the results can be powerful for the storytellers and the audience. I couldn't be more proud of the work my co-showrunner Jim Danger Gray and I were able to accomplish with our brilliant writing staff despite the challenges we faced. For reasons beyond our control, A24 has elected to go a different way with the material. We hope the final product will be something Friday the 13th fans all over the world will enjoy." Here's a look at Fuller's post:

As we said in our post a couple of days ago, one was willing to bet that the "retooling" in question has to do with Fuller and a number of factors in play that are not directly connected to Crystal Lake. So, with all of that going on, you bet they are retooling. Hopefully, this series is not going to die. Friday The 13th fans have suffered for over 15 years at this point, and they need to get their heads out of their asses and just make the damn thing happen.

