Disney+, Hulu & Max Take Relationship to Next Level: Summer Bundle Set

Disney+, Hulu, & Max will take their streaming relationship to the next level with a new bundle from Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Remember back to "The Great Streaming War of 2022-2023"? You know, when everyone and their mother were going to have their own streaming service with original programming and healthy libraries of titles that they would keep to themselves – and never, ever license them out again! And do you remember all of those articles counting down the days to Netflix's demise because there was no way the streamer could defend its crown from that many challengers? Well, it's 2024. Netflix is back in the buying licensed programming business – to huge success (remember Suits?), and a lot of studios and streamers are licking their wounds and learning to play nice with one another. That might be the perfect segue into this evening's big streaming news – Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have put together a new streaming bundle set to hit the U.S. this summer that will include Disney+, Hulu, and Max – with it being made available for purchase on any of the three streamer's websites (as both an ad-supported and ad-free plan).

"On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value," shared Joe Earley, President, Direct to Consumer, Disney Entertainment. "This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today." JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery, added, "This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention. Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry."

