Dropout Announces Multiple Comedy Specials Coming Soon

Dropout confimed some new additions to their programming as they will have multiple original comedy specials come to the platform.

Article Summary Dropout unveils a fresh lineup of original comedy specials called "Dropout Presents".

Hank Green to debut "Pissing Out Cancer", a stand-up special on his cancer journey.

A diverse mix of stand-up, improv, and solo shows recorded across iconic LA venues.

Each comedy special on Dropout accompanied by exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Dropout is taking what appears to be the next logical step for their platform and has announced a new set of original comedy specials that will be coming out soon. Since Comedy Central refuses to actually make anything original these days beyond South Park and The Daily Show, we're happy to see Dropout pick up the ball by making their own round of shows that will be exclusive to their service. The specials will be a part of a new series called Dropout Presents, consisting of stand-up comedy shows, solo performances, and improv showcases, many of which feature past and present talent from the company. We have more details about the series below as we wait to find out when all of these shows will air.

Dropout Presents

Dropout Presents will encompass stand-up specials, improv shows, and solo performances, all recorded in Los Angeles and airing exclusively on Dropout. The series will premiere with Hank Green's stand-up special "Pissing Out Cancer, which poignantly addresses his journey since his cancer diagnosis in May 2023. The six additional specials set to be released throughout the year are:

Adam Conover: "Unmedicated"

Bigger! with Brennan & Izzy (featuring Brennan Lee Mulligan and Isabella Roland )

and ) The Big Team (featuring Ify Nwadiwe , Carl Tart , Zeke Nicholson , Lamar Woods , Ronnie Adrian , and Ishmel Sahid )

, , , , , and ) From Ally to Zacky (featuring Ally Beardsley, Zac Oyama , Jacob Wysocki , Talia Tabin , Oscar Montoya , Victoria Longwell , Kimia Behpoornia , and Devin Field )

, , , , , , and ) Chris Grace : As Scarlett Johansson

: As Scarlett Johansson Courtney Pauroso: Vanessa 5000

Shot at beloved Los Angeles venues Dynasty Typewriter (Hank Green), The Elysian (Bigger!, The Big Team, From Ally to Zacky, Courtney Pauroso: Vanessa 5000, and Chris Grace: As Scarlett Johansson), and The Nocturne Theater (Adam Conover), each special will be accompanied by a special behind-the-scenes featurette to give viewers an intimate look at the performers' respective processes in preparing for their live specials.

