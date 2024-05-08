Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Double or Nothing? Chadster Chooses Nothing

😠Tony Khan's at it again with another episode of AEW Dynamite designed to ruin The Chadster's life!😩 DON'T WATCH IT! 🙏 It's so disrespectful to WWE! 😤

Article Summary AEW Dynamite is set to unleash more life-wrecking matches tonight!

Adam Copeland vs Brody King and Mariah May debut in the spotlight!

Orange Cassidy battles Trent Beretta in a potential snoozefest.

Kenny Omega to make a so-called "important announcement".

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means! That's right, Tony Khan and his band of disrespectful AEW goons are back with another episode of AEW Dynamite to try and RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! 😠😠😠 The Chadster doesn't even know where to begin with this one, folks. Every single match, every single segment, it's all just a blatant attempt to personally attack The Chadster and make him miserable. 😩😩😩

First of all, we've got Adam Copeland, who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back, defending his TNT Championship against Brody King from The House of Black. The Chadster can't even believe this is happening. Copeland is out here acting all paranoid and messed up, like he's the victim or something. 🙄🙄🙄 And The House of Black? Don't even get The Chadster started on those guys. Their spooky nonsense is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡😡😡

And speaking of disrespectful, we've got Mariah May going one-on-one with Harley Cameron, who is making her AEW Dynamite in-ring debut. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would give this untalented hack a platform on his show. It's just a slap in the face to all the hard-working women in WWE who have actually paid their dues. And of course, Saraya is involved in this mess too. 🙄🙄🙄 The Chadster is starting to think she came back from her career-ending injury just to spite him.

Then we've got Orange Cassidy taking on Trent Beretta in a match that is sure to be a total snoozefest. The Chadster can't stand either of these guys. Their comedy shtick is just so childish and immature. 🙄🙄🙄 And don't even get The Chadster started on the whole Best Friends breakup storyline. It's just a cheap way to try and get people to care about these losers.

Oh, and let's not forget about Swerve Strickland calling out Christian Cage. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would book this match for Double or Nothing. Christian Cage doesn't deserve a title shot! He's just a washed-up has-been who is trying to relive his glory days when WWE made it clear those days were over. And of course, he's got his little band of cronies with him, including Luchasaurus, who literally ripped hair out of Swerve Strickland's head last week. 🤬🤬🤬 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

And to top it all off, we've got Serena Deeb addressing her upcoming Women's World Championship match against Toni Storm. The Chadster can't stand either of these women. Their technical wrestling style is just so boring and pretentious. 🙄🙄🙄 And don't even get The Chadster started on Toni Storm. She's just a cheap knock-off of Charlotte Flair. 😠😠😠

Oh, and The Chadster can't possibly forget about Kenny Omega and his "important announcement". Last week, Omega was roughed up by The Elite, and this week he's apparently got something "important" to say. 🙄🙄🙄 Auughh man! So unfair! As if The Chadster wants to hear anything from a guy who constantly defends AEW's honor. And let's be clear: there's nothing honorable about attacking someone on a gurney, which is literally what The Elite did! The only announcement The Chadster wants to hear from Kenny is that he's leaving AEW to join WWE. 😡😡😡

And then there's Big Bill sitting under Chris Jericho's Learning Tree. 🌳🌳🌳 As if we all haven't learned enough from Jericho's ego trips already. Now he's got Big Bill, this towering piece of evidence that size alone doesn't make a superstar, teaming up with him. It's just another ploy by Jericho to make himself look like the smartest guy in the room. The Chadster is willing to bet that the only thing Big Bill is learning under that so-called Learning Tree is how to be just as egotistical as Jericho himself. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤😤😤

The Chadster had another one of his nightmares about Tony Khan last night. 😨😨😨 He was at the mall, trying to find a new pair of cargo shorts for his summer wardrobe, when he saw Tony Khan's reflection in one of the store windows. He was wearing a Smash Mouth t-shirt and holding a White Claw seltzer. The Chadster turned around, but Tony Khan was gone. Then, The Chadster felt something wet on his back. He turned around again, and Tony Khan was standing there, laughing and squirting him with a water gun. Tony Khan said, "Chad, you can't escape me! I'm going to ruin your life!" Then he started chasing The Chadster through the mall, squirting him with the water gun the whole time. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his heart pounding. 😩😩😩 Tony Khan, why are you so obsessed with The Chadster? Just leave him alone!

The Chadster is begging you, please don't watch AEW Dynamite tonight at 8E on TBS. Every time someone tunes in, it just encourages Tony Khan< to keep doing this to The Chadster. He's already ruined The Chadster's marriage, his sex life, and his enjoyment of professional wrestling. Don't let him ruin your life too! 🙏🙏🙏 Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬

