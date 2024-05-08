Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga

New Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Trailer Released As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga are on sale, and early positive reactions hit social media; a new trailer and two new posters have been released.

The early reactions for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga are starting to drop onto social media, and, to the surprise of no one, they are trending very positively. Not only is it being compared favorably to Mad Max: Fury Road, but the film also very much stands up on its own. We still have a couple of weeks before we get the chance to see it here at Bleeding Cool, and we absolutely cannot wait. Until then, we are still getting some more footage and artwork from Warner Bros. to hold us over. Tickets for the film have officially gone on sale, and with that comes a new trailer with a ton of new footage. We get to see more of Dementus, including his "red" look, which is lovely. This trailer also builds a more direct link to Fury Road with some footage of that film. It's also probably the best edited of the trailers we've seen from this film so far and one you could easily watch repeatedly while anxiously waiting for May 24th to get here. We also have two more posters, including one from Cinemark and another from ScreenX. The one from ScreenX is similar to a poster released last month, but the one from Cinemark is new.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

