Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged:

NECA Announces Re-Release of Planet of the Apes Legacy Series Figures

Just in time for the latest entry in the saga, NECA has announced the re-release of their Planet of the Apes Legacy figures

Article Summary NECA re-releases Planet of the Apes Legacy Series figures for 2024.

Figures include Dr. Zaius, Zira, General Ursus, and Gorilla Soldier.

The updated collectibles come with themed accessories and window boxes.

Pre-order now for June 2024 release at select fan channel sites.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is hitting theaters this weekend, bringing back the legendary franchise. This marks seven years since the last film with War of the Planet of the Apes, ending the reign of Caesar and pushing forward a new era of apes. To celebrate, it appears that NECA is bringing back the widely popular and previously sold out The Planet of the Apes Legacy Series. These figures originally arrived from 2014 to 2015 and are from the original Planet of the Apes films from 1968, followed by some sequels that were released in the 70s. Despite having a great fanbase, NECA ended up canceling the line before it could really take off, but before now, some often original releases are back.

NECA has announced that they will be reissuing some of their The Planet of the Apes Legacy Figures for 2024. This will include four iconic characters with Dr. Zaius, Zira, General Ursus, and, if you wanna army build, the Gorilla Soldier. Each comes packed in its very own windowed packaging and will also feature some themed accessories. It appears only bundles will be offered with pre-orders on Fan Channel sites like BBTS and EE for $129.99. Fans can expect these Planet of the Apes figures to arrive in June 2024.

Planet of the Apes – Legacy Series 7" Scale Action Figures

"Get your paws on these action figures and celebrate the legacy of Planet of the Apes! These re-releases of NECA's classic figures of the world's most well-known primates are entirely faithful to their original on-screen looks. Fan favorite characters include Dr. Zaius, Zira, General Ursus, and a Gorilla Soldier! Each fully articulated figure stands approximately 7 inches tall and comes with character-specific accessories in collector-friendly window box packaging."

Legacy Series Dr. Zaius 7″ Scale Action Figure

Legacy Series General Ursus 7″ Scale Action Figure

Legacy Series Gorilla Soldier 7″ Scale Action Figure

Legacy Series Zira 7″ Scale Action Figure

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!