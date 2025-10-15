Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys, vought rising

The Boys/Gen V/"Vought Rising": Eric Kripke on Franchise's Future

Eric Kripke on how The Boys Season 5 and Gen V Season 2 fit, having plans for Gen V Season 3 and The Boys: Vought Rising Season 2, and more.

If you haven't checked out Gen V Season 2 Episode 7: "Hell Week," then we strongly advise you to leave now and come back once you've screened it. Otherwise, consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign on from this point forward. As for this week's episode? HOLY S**T! It's been Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) all along, who was the puppet master over Godolkin University dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater), aka Doug Brightbill. That whole thing about Marie (Jaz Sinclair) training to have her powers at peak level was to heal his burnt body and bring it back to life. Unfortunately, Marie succeeds all too well, leaving Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Jordan (Derek Luh, London Thor) to scopp her up and make an escape. Meanwhile, Godolkin begins picking up where he left off: ridding the supes population of the weak and inferior. Now, The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke is offering some insights into the spinoff series, the overall "The Boys" universe, and more. Here are the highlights:

How Will "Gen V" Season 2 Fit with "The Boys" Season 5? Kripke shared with The Wrap that The Boys Season 5 will pick up "about six months after 'Gen V' Season 2 ends."

What's The Status of "The Boys: Mexico"? "'Mexico' is just being developed right now. The pilot script is being written. Gareth is a wonderful writer, and I think it's hilarious. I hope it gets made, but [it's] just in that development phase."

Will We Get "The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "I don't think there's going to be a Season 2 of 'Diabolical.' It's not for lack of us pushing. I think ultimately the viewer numbers weren't there to justify a second season, sadly. Although, we love it and Simon [Racioppa], the showrunner, would be game to do it, but we haven't gotten a go ahead on that."

Kripke on "Gen V" Season 3 and "The Boys: Vought Rising" Season 2 Plans: "We have a plan for 'Gen V' Season 3, and we're psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch Season 2 to justify Season 3. Now's the time that they're paying attention to the numbers. So don't watch even a year from now. Turn on Prime [Video] and watch it now. If enough people watch then we'll get a Season 3. Same applies to 'Vought Rising' Season 1. We have plans for a Season 2, if we can. They've been nothing but supportive, and they're giving us our opportunities. But it's a business and we also have to deliver. So hopefully the audience shows up."

Kripke Would Love to See "Gen V" Cast in a Post-"The Boys" Season 5 Universe: "As long as there's an interesting story to tell and new facets to reveal, I'm in. Without spoiling anything, I think the universe post-'The Boys' Season 5 is such a fascinating universe, there's a lot to explore. It's so much more of the wild west in terms of, like, f–king anything goes — without giving anything away. And I think that would be a blast to put the 'Gen V' kids in the middle of."

Gen V Showrunner on Setting Up "The Boys"; Season 3 Chances

Speaking with Variety, Showrunner Michelle Fazekas addressed whether the second season of the spinoff has now become required viewing heading into the final season of The Boys. "I'm not the person to ask about the next season of 'The Boys,' because I really don't know, but I doubt it. The way that I think of it and the way that Eric Kripke also thinks of it is, if you watch both shows, you will get the story on a different level than people who only watch one or the other. But we make sure you can still enjoy it and still understand the story, having not seen one. Even if I've never seen 'The Boys' before, the way they talk about Homelander, I get who Homelander is, whether or not I've seen. So, will you get more out of watching this and then watching 'The Boys'? Maybe, but it won't be so entwined that it won't be understandable.

As for what the remaining episodes could mean for the future of the franchise, Fazekas noted that while the goal was to feed into the final season of The Boys, that didn't mean that a third season of Gen V couldn't become a reality. "I think there is any number of ways you could do a third season. Our task here was launching into 'The Boys,' which doesn't really mean that there wouldn't be another season of 'Gen V.' That's what's great about a college show —everyone's always going to college! But our task was launch us into the new season of 'The Boys,'" Fazekas added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!