The Boys "Herogasm" Not "Craziest" Season 3 Thing; Soldier Boy Intel

We were hoping that series showrunner & EP Eric Kripke would be in a talkative mood about the third season of Amazon's The Boys after the Emmy nomination news hit earlier this week, and Kripke didn't disappoint. So by now, you know that the sixth episode is titled "Herogasm" and written by Jessica Chou (Wu Assassins). Set between Issues #30 and #31 of the comic book series, the first stand-alone miniseries finds Butcher and the crew crash Vought's ultra-secret annual supes debauchery-fest otherwise known as "Herogasm." Over the course of the six-issue series, our heroes wade through a sea of sex, drugs, and other vices to learn more about Vought's overall plan- while Homelander's mental descent continues. When the news hit, excited fans were already bookmarking the episode as the pinnacle of the season's over-the-top factor- but not so fast!

Speaking with EW, Kripke teased that viewers won't have to wait too long for what he considers to be "the craziest thing we've ever done." In fact, it's right in the season opener. "Beyond even 'Herogasm,' I still think the craziest thing we've ever done is in Episode 1," Kripke teased. "That said, 'Herogasm,' the dailies are bananas. I've been around the block a few times. I'm a seasoned producer. Every single day on those dailies, my jaw was on the floor. I just could not believe how insane those dailies were. It's just crazy. I can tell you that for anybody who is a fan of the comic and is expecting to see Herogasm, we are delivering it. That is happening."

As for Jensen Ackles's first Vought superhero Soldier Boy, Kripke wouldn't get into too many details on how any potential dual timelines would be handled or how much of Soldier Boy's World War I past will be on display. "I can say that there are different time periods, but not in the way you would think. Not in the way like 'Watchmen'," Kripke explained. "Thematically, we really got interested in the history of the country through this one superhero's eyes. We delve into a little bit of how we got to the spot we're in. I think we got inspired by this idea that we have to somehow return America to this great thing that it was in the past, and that it was better then. It's a nostalgic misconception. It's always been a struggle, and it's always been conflict. You're not supposed to look backwards, you're supposed to look forward. We wanted to get into that, and having a hero who's moved through the history of the country like Soldier Boy gave us an opportunity."

