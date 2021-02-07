The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan "Counting On" Being In Season 3 & More

While we're not looking to throw any bad luck anyone's way, we'll just say that it feels good seeing showrunner/EP Eric Kripke getting the band back together for a third season that sees Jensen Ackles coming on board as Soldier Boy and the stand-alone comic book miniseries "Herogasm" getting a sixth episode-adaptation written by Jessica Chou (Wu Assassins). But even as the cast continues running through its various stages of mandatory quarantine before filming begins, we can't help but wonder if Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) will be able to be a part of the season or not. Previously, the possibility was looking doubtful over COVID-19 production delays creating complications scheduling-wise between the two series (with TWD getting ready to film its 11th and final season).

But now, it looks like there might be a glimmer of hope- from Morgan himself. In the middle of a Q&A with folks on Twitter, Morgan was asked if he would be appearing in the Amazon Prime series. From the looks of the tweet response below, Morgan is "counting on it" and looking to give Kripke a heads-up on the matter. Morgan then followed that up with a tweet response stating that he was "super excited" to work with Ackles and that his on-screen Supernatural son was "gonna kill it."

Meanwhile, Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (who is also directing the season-opener "Payback") are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (with a pilot written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce