The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan's S04 "Badass" Role Will Stay With Fans The Boys star Nathan Mitchell teased Jeffrey Dean Morgan's "badass" Season 4 role, saying it will stick with fans "for a long time."

We had a feeling that it would take more than conflicting filming schedules and a global pandemic to keep Jeffrey Dean Morgan from his destiny. No, we're not talking about him reprising his role as Negan for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City (though we're psyched for that, too). We're talking about the news from last August that Morgan would be joining the fourth season of Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's (another Supernatural reunion) The Boys in a recurring role. And then, towards the end of November, Morgan posted an image letting us know that he had the script and was doing his homework. But who will he be playing? That's the key intel that's been missing in all of this, and it doesn't look like Kripke is looking to spoil that anytime soon. But series star Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) did have a few things to tease about what Morgan's character is bringing to the game during an interview with The Movie Dweeb.

"I would say his sun sign is badass, and his moon sign is, 'You don't even want to f**king know,'" Mitchell shared when asked what he could offer regarding Morgan's role. "I don't know how much can be revealed about that character, but I think the coolest thing about this show is we're always going in different directions and showing you different storylines and different characters in ways you wouldn't expect. So I think that Jefferey Dean Morgan is going to play a role that stays with fans for a long time." Here's a look at the complete interview, where Mitchell also discusses playing Black Noir… just not the Black Noir we've gotten to know over the past three seasons:

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In July 2022, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."