Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Black Tower, harry potter, mike perkins, ram v, vertigo

What If Harry Potter Grew Up And Was Written Better? Black Tower…

Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy, a new comic book by Ram V and Mike Perkins from Warner Bros. and DC Vertigo in August 2026

Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy is the new DC Vertigo title launching on the 26th of August 2026 by Ram V and Mike Perkins. We've heard a bit about it before; now we get a closer look inside, opening the door to Britain's Secret War, a contemporary spy thriller with magic…from His Majesty with love. Occult warfare is a fantasy…or is that what they want you to think? Yes, yes it is. What if Harry Potter grew up, joined MI6 and was written better…

"Wizard spies in the UK navigate a global cold war over sorcery, revealing a hidden world of occult power! And in the shadows between diplomacy and the arcane, the real war begins. Twenty-three-year-old Darren Burroughs out of Audubon, Pennsylvania, is a "gifted" rookie sent under the guise of a diplomatic aide to train with Division Nine—an obscure, outdated, and easily dismissed arm of British intelligence that specializes in dealing with paranormal incidents. In the right sort of spy circles, they're known by a different, more feared name…Black Tower."

"It's 2026, and in the age of cyber warfare and drone strikes, someone is plotting to steal the head of a giant-king to break a centuries-old ward that has kept invading forces out of Britain. Magic and espionage collide as the Black Tower's band of misfits, led by the enigmatic Alistair Romeo, delves into a maelstrom of spells and silencers, working against time and in the shadows to fight the esoteric battles bubbling under the surface of our visible wars."

Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy #1 is by Ram V and Mike Perkins, colours by Mike Spicer, lettering by AndWorld Design, with variant covers by Evan Cagle, Mark Buckingham, and ACO. The 40-page debut issue is priced at $3.99/ $4.99,

Upcoming DC Vertigo launches also include The Crying Doll by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O'Connell, A Walking Shadow by Simon Spurrier and Aaron Campbell, Fanatic by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer, Necretaceous by Tom Taylor and Darick Robertson, and 100 Bullets: The US of Anger by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso.

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