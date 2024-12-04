Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, the boys

The Boys: Karl Urban Posts Behind-the-Scenes Look at Bloody Butcher

The Boys star Karl Urban also shared a behind-the-scenes look at Season 5 filming that shows a bloody Butcher who looks ready for a fight.

On Wednesday, Showrunner Eric Kripke made sure that fans truly understood that filming on the fifth and final season of The Boys was underway by sharing the first official behind-the-scenes look. Posing with Antony Starr (Homelander), Chace Crawford (The Deep), and Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Kripke wrote, "They saved me. They saved me in every way a man can be saved. Feast your eyes on the first #Season5 #BTS pic! (Photo credit to @itsNateMitchell)." Well, if you thought for one second that Karl Urban was going to let the day end without making sure our "heroes" (okay, we know there are still some outstanding issues) were represented, then you were sadly mistaken. Taking to social media, Urban posted a selfie of Butcher sporting the fingerless gloves – and with a decent amount of blood on his face. We're thinking that there's a very good chance that it's not Butcher's blood…

Here's a look at what Urban had to share earlier today, making sure that Butcher made his presence known:

Here's what Kripke had to share with everyone earlier today, followed by a look back at what else Kripke has had to share over the past few weeks:

Here's a look back at Kripke's Instagram post announcing the first day of filming was underway and revealing intel on the first episode of the final season: Episode 501: "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite" (written by Paul Grellong and directed by Phil Sgriccia).

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

