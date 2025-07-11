Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys: Karl Urban Posts on Series Wrap; "FARKIN BIBLICAL" Finale

In a post, The Boys star Karl Urban thanked the team for helping bring the series to life and promsied a "FARKIN BIBLICAL" final season.

After Showrunner Eric Kripke announced that filming on the Prime Video series has wrapped for the final time in a touching and heartfelt post, the cast and production team behind The Boys have each taken their turns on social media to express their feelings on the milestone moments and share some truly great looks behind the scenes at the previous four seasons. Now, Karl Urban has taken to social media to share his thoughts in an Instagram post that includes two great images of Urban and Jack Quaid that were a bit of a punch to the feels. "We are so grateful for your support & we can't wait for you to see the final season …it's "FARKIN BIBLICAL !" Urban writes near the end of his post, after thanking everyone who helped bring the series to life – adding, "as you were."

Here's a look at what Urban had to share earlier today regarding the filming wrapping on the series for the last time, followed by the full text of Urban's caption:

Fin !

That's a series wrap on @theboystv

8 years

5 seasons 40 eps

What an incredible , life changing ride

🙏🏽❤️

Massive Thanks to @erickripke1 & our phenomenally talented Toronto crew

Love you all

miss ya already .

and special thanks to our Hawaiian crew , such a fun / surreal way to wrap it all up .

To all who watch @theboystv

Thank you ! We are so grateful for your support & we

can't wait for you to see the final season …it's "FARKIN BIBLICAL ! "

…as you were

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

