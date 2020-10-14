The Boys Look for "Payback" in Season 3 Opener; Filming Early 2021

After wrapping a righteously successful second season, most series would be sitting back, thanking the fans, and looking towards the holidays and not the next season. We can't blame them- and we also know that not every series is Amazon Prime's The Boys. After a season finale that's shifted the powerbases within The Seven as well as within Butcher's (Karl Urban) crew, looks like we're learning a little more about the third season.

What's that? You say you already know that Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is set to portray Soldier Boy aka the original superhero in the streaming drama (the one whose statue we just saw)? And that you know Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) is interested in coming aboard if COVID delays don't make it impossible? Okay, how about the title of the first episode of the third season, who wrote it, and when filming is expected to begin? Thankfully, EP/showrunner Eric Kripke has answers: #301 "Payback," directed by Craig Rosenberg and with filming scheduled for "Early 2021."

Now, "Payback" could mean that the position Butcher, Hughie (Jack Quaid), and our folks find themselves in now that they're no longer wanted and receiving some off-the-books government funding to keep an eye on the supes. It could also be a reference to the Vought's previous superhero team- the one Soldier Boy was the leader of but Stormfront pretty much ran roughshod over. Along with Soldier Boy and Stormfront, the team consisted of Swatto, Crimson Countess, Mind-Droid, and Eagle the Archer. In the comics, each member attempted to join The Seven but was turned down, with most either killed or badly injured at the hands of Butcher and the crew after a failed attempt by Vought to bring them down. So here's your look at the cover sheet to the future of The Boys– and 2021 can't come soon enough: