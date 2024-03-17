Posted in: AMC, Review, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Episode 4, Review, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 4 Review: "What We" Needed

AMC's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4 was "What We" were hoping for and much more.

It's not like Lesley-Ann Brandt (Pearl Thorne) didn't give us the heads-up that the fourth episode of AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was going to be something special. But even fair warning like that didn't prepare us for "What We," this weekend's Michael Slovis-directed, Gurira-penned chapter. After Michonne sent the two of them out of a CRM helicopter and into the waters below, it was pretty clear to Michonne that there was no time like the present for a serious intervention. What would follow would have an almost play-like feel to it, with Lincoln and Gurira continuing to add layers to their characters just before we think that we've finally figured them out.

Slovis was able to keep the focus on our heroes while never letting us forget the crumbling & deadly world that was all around them, giving the episode both an intimate and an epic feel. But it's Gurira pulling double duty that deserves all of the attention and tons of praise. Proving that she knows this couple and their dynamic better than anyone, Gurira presented us with what felt like a real couple going through real problems with real reactions – even in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. I know that reviews can sometimes go to the extremes – positive or negative – but in the case of "What We," we have an easy contender for one of the best single episodes of the franchise's run. We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before sharing some real-time thoughts while screening the episode.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 4 "What We" Thoughts

Right from the start, they hit us with "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree," and we've already got "the feels." In Michonne's defense, Rick needed that kind of shock to his system to start getting him back on track:

"We needed a timeout.": Michonne, with what could possibly be one of the biggest understatements ever uttered in the history of the TWD universe.

The moment when Rick is watching Michonne change, almost like he's relearning her body – and the scars she's suffered since he last saw her – was both heartbreakingly sweet and a tragic reminder of how much time has gone by.

Yeah – I'm pretty sure that I had the same expression that Rick had on his face when Michonne let "children" slip – and very effective use of lightning/thunder at the moment when Michonne told Rick about RJ.

You didn't need to show me in the trailer that Michonne and Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) were going to have some kind of face-off sooner rather than later, just based on her facial expression and body language when she learns from Rick that Jadis was the one who brought him there.

Even with all of the signs pointing that they should be together, head home, protect their loved ones, and take the fight to CRM – including the crashed helicopter they were on giving them cover – Rick won't leave. With all of his excuses stripped away, I'm interested to see just how deeply Rick was broken (but not broke, we hope) by CRM.

"You know your son? The one you haven't asked anything about? He calls you 'The Brave Man.'": Michonne to Rick, a great emotional punch that he needed to hear.

That scene where Michonne is dressing down Rick while she's gathering her things – including helping herself to a kitchen knife and a makeshift staff is worth the price of admission to this episode alone – a perfect example of the expertise that Gurira brings to the screen.

YOU'RE F***ING RIGHT RICK CAME TO HIS SENSES AND SAVED MICHONNE AT THE LAST SECOND!!

Sorry about that… just had to get that out of my system…

"Commando": LOL Sorry, Rick – Michonne more than earned that one…

Normally, I'm not a big fan of a huge wave of walkers trying to kill Rick and Michonne – but if there was ever a moment when something needed to cut the tension, it was that exchange between them in the gym.

Looks like a little blood-splash in retaliation for "Commando" on Rick's part… LOL

"TEMPERATURE CONTROL MALFUNCTIONING" says it all…

That moment between Rick and Michonne when they finally made that connection again was a masterstroke in filmmaking, accentuated by how Lincoln & Gurira handled the moment and the chemistry that they share on a number of levels.

Rick asking Michonne questions about RJ was one of those moments we were hoping for – and it didn't disappoint. But serious bonus points for Rick's reaction to meeting a Roomba for the first time.

For Your Consideration: If AMC doesn't submit that scene between Rick and Michonne when Rick reveals how he forgot what Carl looked like and was beginning to forget what Michonne looked like for Emmy Awards consideration, there is no justice in this world. I don't care if The Television Academy has a bias against genre shows or not – this episode deserves respect.

Yes, that ending was everything. Seeing that one-two combo taking down walkers like it's just another day at the office was refreshing to see. And while we know that there are two more episodes left and that Jadis is on the way, it was nice to give our couple a small slice of a happy ending – even if it only lasts until next Sunday.

