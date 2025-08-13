Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jared Padalecki, the boys

The Boys: Padalecki's Character "Very Excited" to Meet Soldier Boy

Jared Padalecki teased that his character is "very excited to meet [Jensen Ackles'] Soldier Boy," noting the episode they appear in and more.

As if the fifth season also being the final season wouldn't be reason enough to check out the final run of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, having Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins reuniting with Supernatural fam member Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) pretty much pushes things over the top. While we await a teaser drop, we're getting a chance to check out what Padalecki had to share about their episode during Fan Expo Boston (as reported by Collider). First up, in terms of his character and his relationship to Soldier Boy, Padaleck teased, "I'll say this much — my character is very excited to meet Soldier Boy."

From there, Padalecki addressed when their scene together would stream, and that's where things got really interesting. "It's Episode 5 of Season 5. I think they're putting out the first four episodes and then a little bit of time, and then the final four episodes," Padalecki revealed. What caught our attention was the release schedule that Padalecki describes, which would be a change from the show's recent schedule of three episodes for the premiere and single-episode weekly releases after that. One big thing to keep in mind, though, is that Padalecki noted, "I think…" and not that it was official.

The Boys Spinoff "Coming-of-Age Story" for Soldier Boy: Jensen Ackles

Previously, Ackles touched on what differentiates the prequel series from the flagship series and what he's looking forward to from it during "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Novi, Michigan" from Creation Entertainment. Noting that the series will be looking at Vought through a "different lens" because it focuses on the "genesis" of it all, Ackles explained how the spinoff will be a kind of "coming-of-age story" for Soldier Boy in that it's about him developing an understanding of himself and his role in things. Referencing Soldier Boy's exchange with Butcher (Karl Urban) in Season 3 about their fathers, Ackles added that the series will have a "different flavor" as it builds upon aspects of Soldier Boy's past that we know and the insecurities that he's developed. Yes, Ackles even uses the word "vulnerability." Okay, we're sold.

Here's a look at what Ackles had to share about what the upcoming spinoff has in store for Soldier Boy (and once again, huge thanks to Fangasm for being kind enough to share the clip):

Speaking with Collider for an extended interview in June regarding his career supporting his new Prime Video series Countdown, Ackles shared that he is excited to examine how Soldier Boy was in his own time and not time-displaced as we've seen him for most of The Boys. "I'm excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting," Ackles shared. "I've been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I've been playing him like he's kind of an old guy. He's a grandpa from back in the day, so it'll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries." Of course, just because it's a 50s-set prequel doesn't mean it's going to lack in that The Boys "uniqueness" when it comes to storytelling: "It may be like an odd explanation of how we've ended up where we are." Will Hochman (Blue Bloods) and Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria) have joined the cast, though their respective roles are being kept under wraps.

