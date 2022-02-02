The Boys Presents: Diabolical Teaser Deliciously Updates Voice Cast

With a little more than a month to go until Amazon's Prime Video unleashes madness upon our streaming screens and two weeks after our first extended look, viewers are getting another preview for The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Set to premiere on March 4, the eight-episode animated anthology is set in and around "The Boys" universe, each episode with its own animation style and revealing unseen stories involving new and familiar faces. A perfect example of that can be found in the following teaser, offering a visual introduction to some of the folks that you'll get to meet (at least for a little while). With additional names to be announced, the current voice cast boasts a line-up that includes Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and Youn Yuh Jung.

With The Boys Presents: Diabolical set to premiere on March 4, ready your stomachs for the following preview of the madness set to ensue via a commercial for…Vought-A-Burger?!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boys Presents: Diabolical – Teaser | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYzeTzPDBgU)

Here's our first look at the animated mayhem that's set to hit our screens, as Laser Baby gets into some "bloody trouble" while in pursuit of a red balloon:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boys Presents: Diabolical – First Look – Laser Baby | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2V_sidp4GU)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios produce, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures. The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic book series and was developed by executive producer & showrunner Kripke.