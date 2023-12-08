Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, gen v, preview, prime video, the boys

The Boys Producer Shuts Down "Woke" Attacks with Very Painful Reminder

The Boys VFX Supervisor, Director & Producer Stephan Fleet offered a not-so-friendly Season 3 reminder to those saying that he's too "woke."

We've got Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal's The Boys: Mexico in development and a second season of Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Gen V on the way. Of course, who can forget the mothership – with Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys returning in 2024 for its eagerly-anticipated fourth season? To be able to pull all of that off and still keep producing shows that continue to be in the middle of "end-of-the-year/best of" conversations, you need a team on both sides of the camera that can represent the show's "Fuck You!" attitude because, well… they live that "Fuck You!" attitude. Someone who's a perfect example of this is VFX Supervisor, Director & Producer Stephan Fleet. When it comes to someone you would want to follow to learn how the production is going and to learn a little something about the process along the way, Fleet's social media accounts are definitely worth following – especially now that the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes are over. Another thing we appreciate about Fleet (and this is the case with a whole lot of the folks associated with the Prime Video series) is their willingness to also address important issues in play – and how they won't hesitate to punch back when needed to the hate out there. Some approach it more directly than others – while in the case of Fleet and those who've accused him of being "woke or whatever," it's a mic-drop reminder of who he is in terms of helping deliver what's still one of the biggest jaw-dropping moments in a series that I've ever seen.

"To the people that keep saying I'm woke or whatever. I've helped at least over a million people watch a man shrink down and crawl into another man's dick. What have you done for society?" Fleet wrote in a tweet/x earlier today. Of course, Fleet is referencing S03E01 "Payback" (directed by Phil Sgriccia and written by Craig Rosenberg), when size-changing supe Termite suffers the side effects of a coke binge that has him sneezing at the worst time – and place – possible. Especially for his partner…

To the people that keep saying I'm woke or whatever. I've helped at least over a million people watch a man shrink down and crawl into another man's dick. What have you done for society? 😜 — Stephan Fleet 🏳️‍🌈 (@stephanfleet) December 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In July 2022, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

