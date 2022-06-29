The Boys S03: Homelander, Vought Respond to Annie/Starlight's Claims

Yesterday, we served up the promo for Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys S03E07 "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed" and how Homelander (Antony Starr) is probably his deadliest when backed into a corner, which is where he finds himself now. First, he was nearly taken off the playing field permanently by Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and V24-amped Butcher (Karl Urban) & Hughie (Jack Quaid). Just as bad for the leader of The Seven, Annie (Erin Moriarty)- no longer Starlight- live-streamed the truth about Homelander, Vought… and pretty much everyone & everything else. Well, it looks like we won't have to wait until Friday to learn of some of Homelander's (and Vought's) "responses." In the statement released by the supe and megacorporation, the two push back on Annie's accusations while "confirming" that she has been terminated from The Seven. Of course, the press release looks to paint Annie as a "glory hound" whose "crazed jealousy" after Homelander "ended their relationship" and sent her into "insurrectionist territory." Take a look (and we have a feeling Annie's going to have a response):

Now here's a look at the promo for the penultimate episode of Amazon's The Boys Season 3, S03E07 "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed":

And make sure to check out this mini-featurette as Moriarty and Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk aka MM) take you behind the scenes of the "Herogasm" house:

In an interview with Variety, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Global Television, discussed how things are looking with The Boys universe expanding:

"The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "There is absolutely the possibility. We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with 'Diabolical.' One was to get 'The Boys' fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

Untitled College-Based Spinoff? "We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has 'The Boys,' it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

More Spinoffs? "There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves. The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."