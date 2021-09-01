The Boys Season 3: A-Train Drops New Single "Faster"- Now on Voughtify

In one of the best meta marketing campaigns going, Amazon Prime and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys has been offering viewers monthly updates on and easter eggs for the third season via Vought News Network's "Seven on 7" segment hosted by VNN anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison). In this month's segment, we got an update on how A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) held a press conference to announce he is officially out of retirement and would rejoining The Seven. In addition, he's also prepping a return race but he hasn't revealed who his opponent would be. Then earlier this week, we learned that The Seven's speedster would be dropping the single and music video for the track "Faster" to kick off the public relations campaign in honor of his return. Well, that day has arrived and here it is!

Here's your look at the first single & music video for "Faster" from the new & improve A-Train (with Aimée Proal) as he readies his return to Vought's top team. :

Remember back in June when Vought world-premiered Starlight's (Erin Moriarty) music video for "Never Truly Vanish"- a Celine Dion-like loving tribute (with Christopher Lennertz and Michael Saltzman) to the late, great member of The Seven, Translucent (please read that with ten tons of sarcasm)? Here's a look at a behind-the-scenes intro from EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. And let's just say they know how to hype a song (maybe a little too much- and maybe a bit too descriptive):

Now here's a look back at the music video for "Never Truly Vanish" (and we can't help but think that Karl Urban's Butcher would be laughing his ass off over this):

Speaking of VNN's "Seven on 7" segment, here's a look at more easter eggs for what's to come on The Boys:

Supersonic's (Miles Gaston Villanueva) sudden rising star is spotlighted, as is the ex-Drummer Boy's personal past with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Speaking of Starlight, fans are apparently concerned that she's burning the candles at both ends and there's push back on "fake news" about her being exhausted (rumors leaked by Vought?). The Deep (Chace Crawford) has come out with serious allegations against the Chuch of the Collective, with Goran Višnjić's church leader Alastair Adana still missing in action. Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar offers an audio statement addressing Vought stopping the production of Compound V until further studies are done (hmmm…).

A group of Homelander (Antony Starr) devotees formed a human chain to symbolically block "super-terrorists" from entering the United States. It did not go well. Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) was sent as a representative of Vought to the opening of one of the company's LGBTQ teen centers (which we're assuming will have ulterior motives). And we get an ad for Vought's Global Wellness Center (website here but not yet live), which we have a feeling will play a major role in what's to come. Here's a look at the full episode, with a ton of clues to pick through before the third season of The Boys premieres:

Heading into the third season of The Boys, viewers can look forward to seeing Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) in the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess, along with Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) as three original supes characters. Villaneuva plays Supersonic, rumored to possibly have a personal connection with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Flannery will play the weapon expert-sounding Gunpowder, while Wechsler will be taking on the role of Blue Hawk.