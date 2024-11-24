Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, the boys

The Boys Season 5: Laz Alonso Makes It Official: "We're Back!"

The Boys is ready to start work on the fifth and final season, with Laz Alonso sharing a look at their dinner in Toronto from Saturday night.

Earlier this month, Showrunner Eric Kripke dropped the news that the fifth and final season of the hit Prime Video series would start filming later in November ("less than two weeks"). And then, earlier this week, Antony Starr (Homelander) hit up social media to say goodbye to his personal stomping grounds as he readied to head out to Toronto, Ontario. But on Saturday night, Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk, or MM) made it all sorts of official. That's right – The Boys team is back together and ready to work their magic for the last go-around. "And just like that….. we're back!" Alonso wrote as the caption to his post – and he wasn't alone…

Along with Alonso and Star, check out Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Susan Heyward, and more during their Saturday night out ahead of filming start:

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

