The Boys Season 5: Mason Dye Joins Cast; Could Join "Vought Rising"

Mason Dye (Stranger Things) has reportedly joined Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 5 in a role that may connect with "Vought Rising."

Last month, the word came down that Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) had joined the cast of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys for its fifth and final season in an undisclosed role. Now, we're learning that Mason Dye (Stranger Things) has also joined the Prime Video series as a guest star (and maybe more). Reports are that Day has been tapped for the role of Bombsight – a character who was referenced last season as having appeared in the 1950s Vought International film, The Curse of Fu Manchu. In addition, there are rumblings that Day could reprise the role for the Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash-starring spinoff prequel series, Vought Rising (though no one has officially confirmed that part of the report)

UPDATE: Well, it's official – at least in terms of Dye and the fifth season of The Boys:

Let's give a warm welcome to Mason Dye, joining as Bombsight in Season 5. More details, you ask? Ya know better by now. pic.twitter.com/9I9Hb98P36 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) October 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Boys Season 5: Random Notes…

In August, Antony Starr (Homelander) checked in with Team LJ Supersuits – the amazing team that crafts some of the finest costume work going. Based on the images he shared on Instagram from his visit, it looks like some Season 5 costume work is already underway – but in case you missed the ten-ton hint, Kripke was kind enough to drive the point home:

"Saw the lovely team at [Team LJ Supersuits] today….Good times ahead. Keep going, kiddos," Starr wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a look at his visit to their offices/workshops:

Speaking with Gamesradar+, Kripke shared one of the reasons why Soldier Boy was brought back – and how his allegiances will be quite different during the final season (sorry, Karl Urban's Billy Butcher). "You know, what we realized was we really hadn't explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy. There's a lot of material there: how Soldier Boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship," Kripke explained.

The creative team also doesn't lose sight of just how popular both Ackles and the character are—as was evident by the crowd's reaction to him coming out onto the stage for the panel. Kripke joked, "We were just really excited to bring him out. And, you know, Jensen, despite his tragic ugliness, you know, we thought we should give him a shot." What's not a joke is who Soldier Boy has his sights set on when he does wake up from his deep freeze. "Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3. So he's just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes," Kripke added.

