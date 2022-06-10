The Boys Spinoffs Updated; Blondie Finds Soldier Boy's Rapture "Epic"

Why shouldn't the craziness of the real world match what goes on in the satirically fictional world of Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys? From a slight tech issue delaying this week's episode to the confirmation that the streaming series would be back for a fourth season, there's been a lot going on. But it's Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy who is making all of the headlines today. In a released clip, we get to see Soldier Boy's appearance on an episode of the cheesily great '80s music, variety & competition series Solid Gold. Joining him were Marilyn McCoo, Kim Carnes, The Oak Ridge Boys, Waylan Flowers & Madame, and… of course… The Solid Gold Dancers! But what's causing all of the buzz is Ackles/Soldier Boy performing a cover of Blondie's "Rapture." Yup, let that one sink in. Well, some good news for Ackles because Debbie Harry and the band find his take "epic" and that their "minds are collectively blown."

Here's a look at the tweet and Instagram post from Debbie Harry/Blondie from earlier today:

And here's an extended look at Soldier Boy's "golden" performance from S03E04 "Glorious Five Year Plan,"

Today, we take a look back as Soldier Boy serenades the Solid Gold dancers with a Super rendition of Blondie's "Rapture" just before his heroic final mission. Shortly after, he was posthumously awarded a Vrammy for Best Special Guest Performance!

In an interview with Variety, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Global Television, discussed how things are looking with The Boys universe expanding:

"The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "There is absolutely the possibility. We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with 'Diabolical.' One was to get 'The Boys' fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

Untitled College-Based Spinoff? "We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has 'The Boys,' it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

More Spinoffs? "There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves. The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."