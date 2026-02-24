Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Karl Urban, the boys

The Boys Star Karl Urban on Season 5, Getting to Tell "The Full Story"

Karl Urban spoke with us about wrapping up Showrunner Eric Kripke and Prime Video's The Boys and getting to tell "the full story."

To say Billy the Butcher is one of the most visceral anti-heroes on TV would be an understatement, especially given his willingness to get his hands dirty to take down Vought International and their superhero threat on Prime Video's The Boys. At the end of season four, it was already established: Billy was on borrowed time due to the long-term damage of his abuse of temp V before deciding to take the real V, sprouting deadly tentacles and assassinating Vice President (and supe) Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). Season four wrapped with The Boys getting raided and arrested, led by Homelander (Antony Starr), with Butcher driving off as one of the few not apprehended in the fallout. While promoting his Amazon MGM Studios swashbuckling historical action film The Bluff, Urban spoke to Bleeding Cool about wrapping up the Eric Kripke series after five seasons, if he feels there could have been more story to tell, and if they're quitting while they're ahead.

The Boys Star Karl Urban on Wrapping Series After Five Seasons

BC: You wrapped the final season of filming The Boys. I was wondering: did it feel like you finished the marathon, or did you feel you had plenty of story to tell without wanting to wear out your welcome?

It's really lovely to be able to complete a journey and go out on our own terms. I think it was really important for our showrunner, Eric Kripke, that it'd always be five seasons. I think it was always five seasons in his mind. We're kind of blessed with the fact that the show found wonderful support and an audience that we actually get to tell the full story, and it was bittersweet. I had the best time working on The Boys. That cast and crew were like family. We can't wait for the audience to see the end journey.

The Boys, which also stars Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, Daveed Diggs, and Jared Padalecki, premieres its first two episodes on April 8th, with new episodes Wednesdays through May 20th on Prime Video.

