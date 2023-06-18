Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Homelander, prime video, the boys

The Boys: This Father's Day, Let's NOT Celebrate Homelander as FOTY

The Boys Universe: Despite what Vought is trying to sell us this Father's Day, there are some very good reasons NOT to celebrate Homelander.

If you've been following our coverage of what's been going on in the universe of Prime Video and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys, then you know that Vought International CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) and VNN talking head Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) have been running the PR offense for Homelander (Antony Starr), who's facing charges for killing a protestor who threw something that hit his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), at the end of the third season. Now, Vought is upping the game even further for Father's Day, using the holiday to drum up support for #HomeFree – and the Seven leader's defense fund (because Vought isn't filthy rich?). This Father's Day, we honor a dad who'd do anything to protect his son. From attending every baseball game to 1-on-1 flight training on the roof, Homelander is a model parent for us all," read the tweet that included Homelander & Ryan in an embrace – before making a cash-grab. "Donate to the #HomeFree legal defense fund to make sure Ryan always gets a hug good night!"

Here's a look at Vought's tweet from earlier today – along with some examples that might punch a few holes in their view of Homelander as "Father of the Year":

This Father's Day, we honor a dad who'd do anything to protect his son. From attending every baseball game, to 1-on-1 flight training on the roof, Homelander is a model parent for us all. Donate to the #HomeFree legal defense fund to make sure Ryan always gets a hug good night! pic.twitter.com/rHwx7Qm2Uy — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Of course, reality has a nasty habit of screwing up a good story. From a twisted family reunion with his "dad," Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), and a horrific trip back through his childhood to a look back at the growing dysfunction between him & Ryan, here's our argument that Homelander isn't fit to raise a Chia pet let alone anything with a pulse:

Here's a look back at the promise that Coleman makes Homelander – as an "objective journalist," of course:

And here's a look at what Barrett had to share with the public – making sure to pimp the #HomeFree hashtag… because you never quite know who might be watching…

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In July 2022, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!