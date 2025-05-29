Posted in: Amazon Studios, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, the boys

The Boys Universe: The Deep Wraps Up His DOGE (Sorry, DOPE) Duties

We think it's safe to say that The Deep will never truly stop being a DOPE. Check out the latest "meta" update from The Boys Universe.

After our last few updates focused on what's going on behind the camera, it felt like today was as good a day as any to take a look at how things are going over in the universe of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. That's right, it's "meta" time as Vought International announced that The Deep's (Chase Crawford) time over at Department of Preserving Earth (DOPE) has come to an end. "Today, Deep wraps up his work at the Department of Preserving Earth (DOPE). It was always meant to be a 6-month gig, since he's needed on other missions. He'd like to thank Homelander & his octo-bros, squid squad, broaccudas and brolphins for trusting him with the opportunity!" read the PR (propaganda release) from Vought International. And not a moment too soon, since we know that he's set to spend some time at Godolkin University.

Just to be clear? We're quite confident that this has nothing to do with a certain billionaire, his team of fellow DOGE-bags, and the mess that they were allowed to make by a man who sweats orange bronzer:

Today, Deep wraps up his work at the Department of Preserving Earth (DOPE). It was always meant to be a 6-month gig, since he's needed on other missions. He'd like to thank Homelander & his octo-bros, squid squad, broaccudas and brolphins for trusting him with the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/Gr7T8Z9yzM — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) May 29, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Eric Kripke on The Boys a Being "Political Show" Now

During an interview with Forbes from earlier this year, Kripke discussed how the streaming series has leaned into being a political show and how current events impact the season's writing (but not the show's endgame). "Look, I think 'The Boys' probably, for better or worse, is a political show at this point. I think season four was political. I think the world has sort of grown to resemble the show more and more in a way that's not great. And so, we just sort of lean into it. I mean, the show is about why and how you should question your leaders. You should question anyone who stands in front of you. You should question anyone who is pitching you simple answers to complicated problems and who is saying that they're the only ones who can save you – like those are dangerous people. Obviously, we're not shy about saying that, but I take a little bit of pride in that for our bananas superhero show, we're one of the most current shows on TV in terms of like reflecting exactly what's happening in the world at this moment, and that's great. It's amazing for a superhero show to be doing that. So, I'm really proud that we pulled that off," Kripke shared, noting that over the seasons, the writers began to embrace how the series and real life were reflecting one another.

After noting that not all of the scripts were written at the time of the interview last month, Kripke shared how current events routinely impact the scripts as they evolve from first draft to filming-approved. "I mean, look – things adjust all the time. That happened in season one when like the 'Me Too' movement broke in the middle of the season, and we had to go back and rethink a lot of things. So, we're sort of used to this organic movement of the scripts always transforming a little bit, based on what's happening in the world. So, that doesn't really scare us. That's pretty par for the course. You're always rewriting these things right up until the day before they shoot and, sometimes, the day they shoot. So, we're used to changing things as the world changes – but yes, we definitely adjust scripts as new events come to light," the showrunner explained.

But in terms of where the series and characters are heading during their final run, Kripke adds that the "big picture" endgame plans don't change. "We have, in terms of the big picture of the story, like it stays the same. I mean, especially in the final season when every character has to reach their climax – like we've had those in our back pocket for a while and this season is mostly just figuring out how to get there, you know? So, it's more like the stuff that the characters talk about that's happening in society, and some of the joke targets we're taking, and some of that stuff changes, but the main bones of it stay pretty similar."

Eric Kripke Is "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

