Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, the boys

The Boys: Vought Keeps Trying to "Put The Christ Back in Christmas"

Vought Int. continues its Homelander PR campaign to keep "Christ" in Christmas with a great FYC event for Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys.

After Showrunner Eric Kripke, Antony Starr (Homelander), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), and Karl Urban (Butcher) offered us our first looks behind the scenes at filming the fifth and final season of the hit Prime Video series, it's time for us to take a trip to the "meta" side of The Boys universe. Just so there's no confusion? In reality, this is a look at an FYC event held in Los Angeles, with series music composer Christopher Lennertz sharing a look at what went down. As you remember, it was during the third episode of the fourth season that we were introduced to Vought on Ice skaters dressed as Homelander, Maeve, and Jesus, belting out "Let's Put the Christ Back in Christmas." If you didn't know, it was Broadway powerhouses Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon) as Homelander, Shoshana Bean (Wicked) as Maeve, and James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton) as Jesus – with Lennertz behind the music and lyrics.

But on the "meta" side of things – even though it's now pretty clear that we won't be getting any "encore performances" anytime soon – we see what went down in Los Angeles as Vought International continuing its campaign to keep Homelander's approval ratings high (for everyone's sake) while maintaining the cushy seat of power it holds by Homelander's side in The White House… with the leader of The Seven having more global interests in mind. Here's a look at what Lennertz had to share from the event – and once again, serious props to the marketing team for keeping the franchise's universe active between seasons of The Boys and Gen V:

Here's a look back at Kripke's Instagram post announcing the first day of filming was underway and revealing intel on the first episode of the final season: Episode 501: "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite" (written by Paul Grellong and directed by Phil Sgriccia).

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!