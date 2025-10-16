Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys, vought rising

The Boys: Vought Rising Casts Sbarge, Shraiter, Douglas & Hewlett

Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising has cast Raphael Sbarge, Romi Shraiter, Aaron Douglas, and David Hewlett for recurring roles.

Prime Video has released more casting details for Showrunner Paul Grellong's Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring The Boys: Vought Rising. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Raphael Sbarge (Task), Romi Shraiter (Ginny & Georgia), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica), and David Hewlett (Mistletoe Murders) have been tapped for recurring roles. The upcoming prequel series for Prime Video is built around a murder mystery as it tells the tale of Vought's early days and its rise to power. Details on their characters were not released.

The Boys: Vought Rising – Kripke on Possible Gen V Crossover, Costumes

Near the end of August, Kripke had some interesting insights regarding a possible second season of Gen V and how he could see Ethan Slater's Thomas Godolkin appearing. If that name sounds familiar, that's because Slater's Godolkin University founder is set for the second season of Gen V, appearing in flashback scenes set in the early to mid-1960s. With "Vough Rising" Season 1 taking place in the 1950s, Kripke has eyes on an appearance from Thomas Godolkin. "If 'Vought Rising' works and we can keep doing more [seasons], I think we'd be insane to not put Ethan Slater's character in that show. He's right there lined up for a younger Thomas Godolkin. We've discussed it," Kripke shared with EW.

As for the looks at the four supes we've gotten so far, Kripke shared the thought process that went into the designs while working with Grellong and costume designer L.J. Shannon. "We got to have this really in-depth conversation of, 'How would they have started?' The first suits that anyone wore were military suits, which are performative and ornamental. So they would emerge from that pretty naturally. If you're a military person, you wanna wear a suit that looks like you're in the Air Force and Navy and Army," Kripke shared.

But as more and more supes begin hitting the private sector, the visuals change. "Things start getting flashier because it's about showmanship. It's less about military discipline and more about consumerism, and then you start to see them evolve that way. It's really fascinating," he added. Of course, none of this would've been possible without the costume work, with Kripke offering Shannon some serious praise for the amazing work. "Once you really can zoom in on those suits, you see that she custom-made every button, she custom-made every single thing that's on that suit. Every button has a different logo per hero," he shared.

Along with Ackles and Cash, the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things), KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Mark Pellegrino (American Rust), Eric Johnson ("Fifty Shades" franchise), and Annie Shapero (House of the Dragon).

