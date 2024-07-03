Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, preview, prime video, season 4, the boys

The Boys Wins Popcorn Bucket Battle with Its Ode to Love Sausage

Sorry, Deadpool, Wolverine, and Dune. Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys just won the popcorn bucket battle with its ode to Love Sausage.

Okay, we will readily admit that this doesn't really have anything to do with this week's episode of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys (more on that below). What it does do is show that the hit streaming series has its finger on the throbbing pulse of what's getting people excited out there – in this case, popcorn buckets and the subtle and not-so-subtle sexual innuendo back-and-forth between Dune 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine over them. Well, this is "The Boys" that we're talking about people! F**k "subtle" – not when you have someone like Love Sausage (Derek Johns) that you can honor and not even have to waste time with innuendo. Here's a look at the popcorn bucket that we're fairly certain we can't post as this article's feature image.

The Boys Season 4 Episode 6 "Dirty Business" Preview

If you need a reminder of the emotional rollercoaster that is Kripke's The Boys, look no further than Episode 5: "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son" (directed by Shana Stein and written by Judalina Neira). In terms of the "shock and awe" aspects, we saw Homelander (Antony Starr) empowering The Seven (and some familiar Gen V faces) to unleash some serious "wrathful gods" stuff – with VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) being made an example of. Meanwhile, Butcher (Karl Urban) informs The Boys about the supes-killing virus – and the next thing we know, they have Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) out of prison, and everyone is fighting off Compound V-infused killer farm animals. And just when all seemed lost, Butcher pulled a swerve involving Dr. Sameer Shah (Omid Abtahi) that's kept Butcher's (and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Joe Kessler's – who we don't believe is real) virus hopes alive.

And yet, the episode's heartbreaking emotional moments are what won the day once again – including Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Daphne (Rosemarie DeWitt) facing the reality that even Compound V can't save someone when it's their time to go, with Simon Pegg delivering an award-worthy performance. Let's also not forget the father/daughter dynamic that Edgar and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) had to confront after Neuman sold Edgar out, and Edgar learned that Neuman had injected Zoe (Olivia Morandin) with Compound V. Did we also mention that Frenchie (Tomer Capone) turned himself into the police to atone for his crimes?

That leads us to the following promo trailer for this week's chapter, the Anslem Richardson-penned "Dirty Business" – and it looks like now is a very bad time for The Boys to be down a member now that we've been cordially invited to a "wholesome evening" at Tek Knight's (Derek Wilson) place – an event they look more than happy to crash. I think we'll probably be a bit disturbed by what #ToTheTekCave really means… just a lucky guess:

