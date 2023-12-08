Posted in: Netflix, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Brad Falchuk, Byron Wu, Justin Chien, michelle yeoh, Sam Song Li, The Brothers Sun, trailer

The Brothers Sun Trailer Spotlights Michelle Yeoh, Lots of Action

Netflix released the action-packed trailer for the Michelle Yeoh-starring action-comedy The Brothers Sun, with Justin Chien & Sam Song Li.

As we get closer to the next Michelle Yeoh TV action comedy, The Brothers Sun, we discover more of the story of the mother (Yeoh), the older brother Charles (Justin Chien), deep in the family business, and the younger brother Bruce (Sam Song Li) getting a crash course of the mayhem that will follow. Netflix released the trailer that begins with Eileen (Yeoh) declaring to her captor, "I'm not your prisoner. I'm here to negotiate." He responds, "We have no problem killing your son," as she bites back, "I dare you to go after Charles." After it cuts away to a brief fight exchange between two men, Eileen's captor continues, "Who said anything about Charles?"

The Brothers Sun Trailer Breakdown

What follows is a flurry of martial arts and high-intensity action reminiscent of Yeoh's earlier work. While Yeoh's not tumbling like she used to, she dishes her fair share of punishment. Also, front and center are a mix of chaos and awkwardness in typical buddy comedy fashion from Chien and Li. The Brothers Sun comes from creators Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story, Glee) and Byron Wu (The Getaway) and premieres on January 4th. The Netflix series marks the Academy Award-winner's third, including Marco Polo and The Witcher: Blood Origin. You can check out our interview with Li here. Here is the official overview & trailer for The Brothers Sun.

When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, Charles (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who's been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. But as Taipei's deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles and Bruce must figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before someone takes them out.

