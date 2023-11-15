Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4K UHD Blu-Ray, Anita Mui, blu-ray, Ching Siu Tung, criterion, Executioners, hong kong action movies, johnnie to, Maggie Cheung, michelle yeoh, superhero movies, the heroic trio

The Heroic Trio: Michelle Yeoh's 90s Superhero Movie Goes Criterion!

The Heroic Trio, the Hong Kong superhero movie starring Michelle Yeoh, Maggie Cheung and Anita Mui, is getting a Criterion remastered Blu-Ray

The Heroic Trio, the early 1990s Hong Kong superhero action movie that Michelle Yeoh starred in with fellow Hong Kong superstars Maggie Cheung and the late, great Anita Mui, is getting the Criterion treatment, with the two-movie series coming out in a 4K UHD Blu-Ray and Blu-Ray boxset. The movies were directed by Johnnie To years before he became known on the international circuit as a director of ultra-stylish gangster and action movies, with action choreographer Ching Siu-Tung, who directed the classic Tsui Hark-produced A Chinese Ghost Story. This was the first time Michelle Yeoh played an actual superhero and one with a tragic arc at that. If you are tired of Marvel, check out these movies and care about a trio of superheroines long before Hollywood even thought women could lead those movies! And they will have good English subtitles for the first time!!

"The star power of cinema icons Maggie Cheung, Anita Mui, and Michelle Yeoh fuels these gloriously unrestrained action joyrides from auteur Johnnie To and action choreographer Ching Siu-tung. The Heroic Trio and its sequel, Executioners, follow a new kind of justice league: a team of blade-throwing, shotgun-toting, kung fu–fu-fu-fighting heroines who join forces to battle evildoers in a dystopian, noirish city. Blending dazzling martial arts mayhem with exhilarating blasts of comic-book lunacy, these beloved superhero movies reimagine the genre through the giddy genius of the Hong Kong film industry at its height."

The Heroic Trio Boxset Details

The boxset consists of two movies: The Heroic Trio and its dystopian sequel, Executioners.

The Heroic Trio

"With this outrageously entertaining cult favorite, director Johnnie To and his lineup of legendary stars gave Hong Kong cinema something new: its own homegrown superhero cinematic universe. Thief Catcher (Maggie Cheung), Wonder Woman (Anita Mui), and Invisible Girl (Michelle Yeoh) are kick-ass crusaders who must overcome their dark pasts in order to defeat an evil, baby-snatching eunuch terrorizing the city. Eye-popping motorcycle stunts, bloodthirsty undead, cannibal infants, and kinetically choreographed wirework are all part of the wall-to-wall delirium in this irresistible showcase for three of the coolest women warriors ever to hit the screen."

Executioners

"Maggie Cheung, Anita Mui, and Michelle Yeoh return in this gritty, postapocalyptic sequel to The Heroic Trio. Following a devastating nuclear attack, Hong Kong's supply of clean water has fallen into the hands of a masked maniac (Anthony Wong) intent on seizing political power—forcing the three fearless fighters to settle their differences and unite to stop him. Darker in tone than the original, Executioners finds Johnnie To and co-director/martial-arts choreographer Ching Siu-tung continuing to push their whirlwind action set pieces to new levels of cartoon craziness while adding an abundance of grungy, dystopian atmosphere and a fresh dose of antiauthoritarian attitude."

SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K digital restorations of The Heroic Trio and Executioners, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks

In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the films and two Blu-rays with the movie and special features

Alternate 5.1 surround Cantonese and English-dubbed soundtracks

New interview with actor Anthony Wong

New interview with film critic Samm Deighan (cohost of the podcast Twitch of the Death Nerve)

(cohost of the podcast Twitch of the Death Nerve) Trailers

New English subtitle translations

PLUS: An essay by critic Beatrice Loayza

New cover by Alice X. Yang

The Heroic Trio Criterion Boxset will be released in February 2024 and is now up for preorder.

