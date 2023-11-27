Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: Brad Falchuk, Byron Wu, Justin Chien, michelle yeoh, netflix, Sam Song Li, The Brothers Sun

The Brothers Sun Teaser: Michelle Yeoh Has a Particular Set of Skills

Netflix released its latest teaser for the Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu-created series The Brothers Sun, starring Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh.

Michelle Yeoh's ass-kicking days are not over, not by a long shot – and as her latest Netflix series, The Brothers Sun, reminds us, "Mama knows best." The trailer delivers its share of action and comedy, never slowing down in its initial burst of speed on this roller coaster ride. The steamer released the official teaser from creators Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story, Glee) and Byron Wu (The Getaway). The series also stars Justin Chien (Sun Moon, Two Sides: Unfaithful) and Sam Song Li (Never Have I Ever, Take the Night) – and it already has the makings of being

The Brothers Sun: Here's a Look!

But don't just take our word for it – not when Netflix has the following teaser & official series overview for The Brothers Sun for you to enjoy. Here's a look…

When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles "Chairleg" Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Li) — who's been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. But as Taipei's deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce, and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all.

The Brothers Sun marks the Oscar winner's sixth series since making her foray into television in the 2015 Cinemax series Strike Back, with the bulk of her career spent in films. Not that anything Yeoh ever did was small, even in her TV with starring roles in Netflix's Marco Polo, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, and Disney+'s American Born Chinese reuniting with her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star and fellow Oscar winner, and Loki star Ke Huy Quan. Yeoh will return to the Star Trek universe in the Discovery feature spinoff Section 31 and will appear in Universal's Wicked, based on the popular Broadway musical, and the upcoming three Avatar sequels for 20th Century Studios. The Brothers Sun premieres January 4 on Netflix. You can check out our interview with Li here.

