The 'Burbs: Keke Palmer Series Welcomes You to The Neighborhood

Check out our best look yet at Peacock, series star/EP Keke Palmer and EP Seth MacFarlane's series take on Tom Hanks' 1989 film The 'Burbs.

The 'Burbs explores suburban secrets when a mysterious neighbor arrives, shaking up a modern cul-de-sac.

Created by Celeste Hughey, the series combines mystery and comedy across eight bingeable episodes.

The ensemble cast includes Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, and Mark Proksch.

We love Tom Hanks' 1989 cult classic comedy film The 'Burbs. We love Emmy Award-winning actress Keke Palmer (Nope, Password). Personally, that's all we need to know to check out Peacock and EPs Palmer, Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy), and Brian Grazer's (Empire, Arrested Development) mystery/comedy series when the eight-episode season arrives on Sunday, February 8th. But just in case you might need more convincing, we have a look at the official teaser and preview images to help make our case. Created by Celeste Hughey (Palm Royale, Dead to Me), the series follows a young couple (Palmer and Jack Whitehall) in present-day suburbia, whose world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light. Joining Palmer and Whitehall in the ensemble cast are Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwakar. Check out our best look yet at the upcoming series above, and the image gallery that was released below:

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Peacock's The 'Burbs stars Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalkar. The series was created by Hughey, who also serves as an executive producer. Palmer, writer Rachel Shukert (The Baby-Sitters Club, The Handmaid's Tale), director Nzingha Stewart (Cross, Daisy Jones and the Six), Seth MacFarlane (Ted), Erica Huggins, and Aimee Carlson for Fuzzy Door; and Brian Grazer (Empire, Arrested Development), Kristen Zolner, and Natalie Berkus for Imagine Entertainment executive-produce. Dana Olsen (The 'Burbs) is a co-executive producer.

