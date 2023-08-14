Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: american jesus, netflix, preview, The Chosen One, trailer

The Chosen One: American Jesus Adapt Releases New Preview Images

We have preview images for Netflix's The Chosen One, the series adaptation of Mark Millar & Peter Gross' American Jesus set for August 16th.

After surviving a freak accident, Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy from Santa Rosalia, Baja California Sur, discovers he has Jesus Christ-like power. He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk… he can even raise the dead. How will he deal with his destiny and lead the world through a conflict that's been thousands of years in the making? That's what awaits Netflix viewers this week – with The Chosen One (the streamer's live-action series adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross' American Jesus) set to hit screens on Wednesday, August 16th. Now, we have an impressive collection of preview images to pass along that gives us a better sense of who's who when it comes to the major players in the series – take a look:

Stemming from showrunners Everardo Gout (Marvel's Luke Cage, Sacred Lies) & Leopoldo Gout (Molly's Game, Instinct), the series stars Bobby Luhnow, Dianna Agron, Lilith Curiel, Juanito Anguamea, Jorge Javier Arballo, Alberto Pérez-Jácome, Patricio Serna Meza, Carlos Bardem, Alfonso Dosal, Sofía Sisniega, Eileen Yáñez, and Tenoch Huerta. Now, here's a brief look at what viewers can expect this August via an official trailer and a previously-released teaser:

Healing the sick and transforming water into wine will be only the beginning of Jodie's self-discovery process. THE CHOSEN ONE based on the graphic novel 'American Jesus' by Mark Millar and Peter Gross premieres August 16th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/jXsvjT8P3Q — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at the behind-the-scenes featurette on The Chosen One (titled "El Elegido" then) that was released some time back, ending with a "To Be Continued…" that we now know will be continued on August 16th:

And here's a look back at some social media posts from the past year, making sure viewers knew the series was on the way:

The Chosen One — based on the graphic novel American Jesus created by writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross — is coming soon pic.twitter.com/Inq2RPTy1Q — Netflix (@netflix) March 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Coming soon: THE CHOSEN ONE, the @netflix adaptation of the American Jesus trilogy I created with artist & co-creator @PeterGrossArt. A little boy finds out he's the new Jesus Christ & will grow up to face the Antichrist in The Apocalypse. Official poster below… pic.twitter.com/E61CwKpB2f — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) March 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

