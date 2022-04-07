The Cleaning Lady: FOX Renews Élodie Yung-Starring Series for Season 2

So what do you get when you're one of the Top 5 new broadcast dramas of 2021-22, FOX's highest-rated drama premiere in two years, and Hulu's most-streamed FOX debut in the network's history? Well, if you're FOX's Élodie Yung-starring The Cleaning Lady, it gets you a second season. And that's exactly what the network announced this afternoon, while also singing the show's praises for how well it's performed during its first season.

"This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son's life," said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Entertainment. "'The Cleaning Lady' bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today's most important social issues—something we're proud to say is one of FOX's long-time calling cards—and it's all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung and the entire cast. Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season."

From executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok ("The 100"), executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar") and executive producers Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, THONY, (Élodie Yung, "The Hitman's Bodyguard") who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son LUCA (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle). With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, MARCO (Ivan Shaw, "Insecure"), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all – a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, FIONA (Martha Millan "The OA"), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, ARMAN MORALES (Adan Canto, "Designated Survivor," "The Following"), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson, "Scream Queens") who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung (Thony), Adan Canto (Arman Morales), Martha Millan (Fiona), Oliver Hudson (Garrett), Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle (Luca), Faith Bryant (Jaz), and Sean Lew (Chris). This week's guest cast includes Eric Ladin as Noah McPherson, Liza Weil as ASAC Katherine Russo, Ivan Shaw as Marco, Eva De Dominici as Nadia, Navid Negahban as Hayak Barsamian, Shiva Negar as Isabel Barsamian, Esodie Geiger as Renee Lawson, Lily Lei as Techie, Vincent McDaniel as Prison Guard, Clint Obenchain as Vinny, Brad Thornton as Travis, Amber Lynn Ashley as Hostess, Gabriela C. Ortega as Roxy, and Janelle Baptiste as Samantha. Miranda Kwok (The 100) developed the series and is a writer and executive producer. Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) is the showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Kwok wrote the pilot, which was directed and executive-produced by Michael Offer (Homeland, Longmire).