The Cleaning Lady S01E06 Preview: Thony's Choice; Arman Plays Garrett

Based on how the series is doing, it doesn't that folks need more reasons to check out FOX's crime drama The Cleaning Lady. But just in case some of you out there still do, we have a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for tonight's chapter, "Mother's Mission." And that title is going to have especially strong meaning this week as Thony (Élodie Yung) not only has Arman (Adan Canto) and Garrett (Oliver Hudson) to deal with but now Mother Donna (Betty Buckley) has entered scene. And she might just have the answer Thony needs to save Luca (Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle), but what will that mean for Tony? And speaking of Arman and Garrett, it looks like the former has found a practical use for Thony's relationship with the latter. Here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode:

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 6 "Mother's Mission": THONY HAS A DIFFICULT CHOICE TO MAKE – Since their brush with ICE, Fiona & Thony's relationship is strained, as a result of Thony's lies. Meanwhile, Arman uses Thony's relationship with Garrett to feed information to the FBI. Then, as Luca's health declines, Thony must decide if she can work with Mother Donna, who may be a potential resource for a liver transplant for Luca, but at what cost to Thony?

From executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok ("The 100"), executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar") and executive producers Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, THONY, (Élodie Yung, "The Hitman's Bodyguard") who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son LUCA (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle). With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, MARCO (Ivan Shaw, "Insecure"), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all – a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, FIONA (Martha Millan "The OA"), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, ARMAN MORALES (Adan Canto, "Designated Survivor," "The Following"), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson, "Scream Queens") who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung (Thony), Adan Canto (Arman Morales), Martha Millan (Fiona), Oliver Hudson (Garrett), Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle (Luca), Faith Bryant (Jaz), and Sean Lew (Chris). Guest Cast for this episode includes Betty Buckley as Mother Donna, Navid Negahban as Hayak Barsamian, Harold Fisch as Carlos, Antonio Leon as Dr. Daniel Saroyan, Ivan Shaw as Marco, Esodie Geiger as Renee Lawson, Shiva Negar as Isabel Barsamian, Conphidance as Dr. Nnamdi, Walter Anaruk as Politician, Mo Beatty as Nurse Julia, Elsianna Martinez-DeLeon as Lizzie, Ramiro M. Montanez as Jose, and Rocko Reyes as Bosco. Miranda Kwok (The 100) developed the series and is a writer and executive producer. Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) is the showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Kwok wrote the pilot, which was directed and executive-produced by Michael Offer (Homeland, Longmire).