The Cleaning Lady Season 1 E09: Who Says You Can't Go Home Again?

After the last episode of FOX's The Cleaning Lady, it's pretty safe to say that Arman (Adan Canto) isn't going to be able to be much of a help to Thony (Élodie Yung). And while that already sounds like the bad thing, when you consider that means her access back to the US with her son is cut off it becomes clear that the situation has reached red alert levels. But have no fear because… Garrett (Oliver Hudson) is here?! Even as Arman works to do what he can, it's Garrett who looks to pull some strings to get Thony and her son back. But what's waiting for her when they get there? Here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for tonight's episode "Coming Home Again":

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 9 "Coming Home Again": Arman's fallout with Hayak has severe consequences for Thony, who must now find her way back home from Mexico with Luca. In hiding, Arman tries to help Thony get back, but it is Garrett who steps in to get Thony across the border where, upon re-entry, things aren't what they seem.

And here's a look back at Thony & Arman's rollercoaster relationship over the past eight episodes:

From executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok ("The 100"), executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar") and executive producers Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, THONY, (Élodie Yung, "The Hitman's Bodyguard") who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son LUCA (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle). With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, MARCO (Ivan Shaw, "Insecure"), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all – a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, FIONA (Martha Millan "The OA"), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, ARMAN MORALES (Adan Canto, "Designated Survivor," "The Following"), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson, "Scream Queens") who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung (Thony), Adan Canto (Arman Morales), Martha Millan (Fiona), Oliver Hudson (Garrett), Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle (Luca), Faith Bryant (Jaz), and Sean Lew (Chris). This week's guest cast includes Josette Canilao as Dara Oum, Eva De Dominici as Nadia, Ivan Shaw as Marco, Liza Weil as ASAC Katherine Russo, Navid Negahban as Hayak Barsamian, Jonathan Medina as Julio, Dan Davidson as Wyatt Jennings, Harold Fisch as Carlos, Phil Mendoza as Martin, Randy Barco as Guillermo Sanchez, Michael Lovato as Young CBP Officer, Elizabeth Hales as Female CBP Officer, Deborah Martinez as Receptionist, Jesse Ramirez as Waiter, Ericka Zepeda as Female CBP Agent, Derek Webster as DHS Agent Dave DePaul, Lawrence Gilligan as CBP Agent Vega, Marco Fuller as CBP Agent, and Jessica Delgado as Lexi Torres/Aerial Dancer. Miranda Kwok (The 100) developed the series and is a writer and executive producer. Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) is the showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Kwok wrote the pilot, which was directed and executive-produced by Michael Offer (Homeland, Longmire).