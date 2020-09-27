The Comey Rule Teaser: Connecting the Dots Between Comey and Trump

Viewers will finally get a chance to see Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) as former FBI head James Comey and Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes) as Donald Trump when Showtime's limited series adaptation of Comey's New York Times bestselling book A Higher Loyalty (as well as additional interviews) The Comey Rule begins its two-night run. Previously, viewers were offered a sneak preview of the infamous "loyalty" dinner between the two- a moment that continues to define both men to this day. Now with the series set to premiere on Sunday, September 27 (9 pm ET/8 pm CT), the cable network released a different kind of teaser. Think of it more as a timeline.

In the following teaser "Connecting the Dots," we see how both men's paths first started, the point where those paths crossed, and where it all went so dangerously wrong:

Based on Comey's No. 1 New York Times bestselling book A Higher Loyalty and more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals, THE COMEY RULE is an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation. THE COMEY RULE is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

In addition to Daniels and Gleeson, The Comey Rule features Holly Hunter (The Piano) as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty) as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire) as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul) as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience) as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story) as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote (The Disappearance) as Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir (High Fidelity) as President Barack Obama.

In addition, the Showtime limited series stars Steve Zissis (Togetherness), Shawn Doyle (House of Cards), Brian d'Arcy James (Spotlight), Dalmar Abuzeid (Anne with an E), William Sadler (When They See Us), Richard Thomas (Tell Me Your Secrets), T.R. Knight (Grey's Anatomy), Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Spencer Garrett (Bombshell), Michael Hyatt (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning), and Seann Gallagher (Good Witch). Adapted for the screen and directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and executive produced by Shane Salerno, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, and Ray, The Comey Rule was produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Home Run Productions, The Story Factory, and Secret Hideout.