The Daily Show Host Jon Stewart Goes On GIF Nostalgia Trip (VIDEO)

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart tries to recreate that classic GIF moment in a new promo for his return on Monday, February 12th.

Late last month, we learned that a very familiar face would be returning to host Comedy Central's The Daily Show – well, at least on Mondays. That's right, Jon Stewart is back beginning Monday, February 12th – staying on through at least the 2024 election cycle and also serving as executive producer. Now, we're getting an official promo for Stewart's return, and we have a feeling you will know what popular GIF Stewart is referencing in the clip above. Unfortunately, it looks like it might just be the very same popcorn from nearly a decade ago. And then, check out who Stewart sought out for counseling regarding his return…

Current EP Jen Flanz will remain with the long-running Comedy Central series, with Tuesdays through Thursdays anchored by a number of "Daily Show" correspondents. WME agent James Dixon has also come aboard as an executive producer. "Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season," shared Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement that was released earlier today. "In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit." Now, here's a look at Stewart getting some sage advice from a trusted friend:

Jen Flanz is the Showrunner, Writer & Executive Producer of Comedy Central's The Daily Show. Ramin Hedayati, Justin Melkmann, and Zhubin Parang serve as Co-Executive Producers. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers; Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd, and Beth Shorr are Producers. Dan Amira is Head Writer and Producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Sushil Dayal is the Executive in Charge of Production for The Daily Show, and Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central. The show has an audience of over 47 million across its social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat & @DailyShowDogs.

