The Daily Show Host Trevor Noah's Late-Night Exit Date Confirmed

Though Trevor Noah announcing that he would be departing Comedy Central's The Daily Show may have caught more than a few people by surprise (including staff members on the show and Paramount Global executives) when he will be wrapping up his run is no longer a mystery. Noah is set to exit the late-night series on Thursday, December 8th (with a "celebratory look back at his greatest moments" taking place on the show beginning December 5th). That means Noah and the team will be tackling one more round of midterm elections. After that, The Daily Show will take a long winter's nap, returning on Tuesday, January 17th. Does that mean that a permanent host will be in place by then? Or could we have a temporary host? Maybe even rotating hosts? Hopefully, we'll learn soon enough.

"Chris [McCarthy] has been an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realize my dream of working not just in front of the camera but also behind the scenes, producing content that now airs across the Paramount family," said Noah. "I'm truly excited to see what the future holds." Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, added, "Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we're grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years." Noah executive produces The Daily Show alongside showrunner Jen Flanz and Jill Katz. Here's a look back to Noah making the news official to The Daily Show audience last month:

"I will say the first two years were horrible — and it was horrible because I had taken over one of America's most beloved institutions," Noah revealed during a 2020 interview with Variety, where he discussed how difficult it was transitioning into the hosting gig post-Stewart. "And even though Jon Stewart had passed over the reins to me, it was essentially a year of people telling me I shouldn't be doing the job and I was unworthy of being in that seat. And I continued to believe that. You step into this new role, and you're doing a new job, and most of the first year was just trying to stay afloat, just trying not to get canceled, and trying to find my footing. And the analogy I use is trying to learn how to fly a plane while the plane is flying. That's what it felt like every single day."