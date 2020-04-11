The BBC and Doctor Who Magazine writer Emily Cook are back this weekend with another live-tweet rewatch of an important DW episode, and they're bringing another impressive line-up of guests to join along. This time, viewers will be screening the fourth episode of Series 6, "The Doctor's Wife" with episode scribe Neil Gaiman, actor Michael Sheen, and episode director Richard Clark. Taking place on Saturday, April 11, the viewing event was not only a great opportunity for fans to learn more behind-the-scenes intel on the episode, but also enjoy some bonus extras. First up, we have a special message below from TARDIS herself, Suranne Jones, welcoming everyone to the rewatch (which you can check out below)

For those of you reading this first and who may not be familiar with the episode, the Gaiman-penned, Clark-directed chapter finds the Doctor (Matt Smith) having had it with the TARDIS's constant inability to get him where he wants to go. For him, what makes it even worse is that these "accidental landings" usually result in some unexpected (and deadly) adventures. Finally finding herself able to answer the Doctor directly, TARDIS (Suranne Jones) clears up a "misconception" the Doctor had about who stole who back on Gallifrey and that she always took him and his companions where they needed to go.

Considered by many to be one of the best episodes since the show's return, the episode is notable for a number of reasons. What might prove a surprise to some, this was the first Doctor Who episode penned by Gaiman (who would also write a production diary for the monthly magazine as well as host Doctor Who Confidential). The episode also has another important aspect that some may have missed but directly connects to Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor: the Doctor mentioning his friend the Corsair had at least two female generations. For those interested in the smaller details, "The Doctor's Wife" was also the first Steven Moffat-era appearance of the Ood (with Russell T. Davies getting the creative credit) and the first time viewers saw the Ood sporting red eyes.