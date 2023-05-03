The Eric Andre Show: Adult Swim Offers Up Sexy Season 6 Trailer Set to return to Adult Swim at midnight on June 4th, here's a look at the officially sexy Season 6 trailer for The Eric Andre Show.

With only a month to go until the return of Adult Swim & actor/comedian Eric Andre's The Eric Andre Show, it feels like now would be a good time for an official trailer. That's a good thing because that's exactly what was released earlier today. And we have co-hosts Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk, and the mysterious "Fridge Keeper" (Hmmm…) on hand to help him tackle (possibly literally) an impressive line-up of guest stars/potential victims. and who would those be? Why, none other than Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, and more – some of who you're about to see in action (or being victimized, depending on your perspective).

The wait is finally over," said Andre when the news of the new season was first announced. "We broke a lot of hearts, sets, and famous people's publicists to bring you our most chaotic season so far. We've barely recovered." For a taste of what you can expect when the Adult Swim series returns on Sunday, June 4th, here's a look at the official trailer:

But just in case you can't wait until June, Adult Swim & Andre were gracious enough to drop a preview showing what happens when Andre's less-than-skilled EMT worker gets unleashed upon the public. And in the end? Well, we might just have the next FOX reality show…

Invoking the tantric swag of sex god Eros, season six is guaranteed to be the most high-octane, stone-cold, no-holds-barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late-night show in the history of mankind. Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six-pack abs. Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911.

Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Andre, season director Kitao Sakurai, Mike Rosenstein, Dave Kneebone, and Dan Curry, who also serves as head writer.