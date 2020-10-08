The Expanse: Amazon Prime Series Releases Season 5 Official Trailer

At this year's New York Comic Con-Metaverse, fans of Amazon Prime's The Expanse were the recipients of a righteous amount of good news. Looks like the future of The Belt will be determined on December 16th, when the sci-fi drama returns for a fifth season. And just like it's programming pal The Boys, the episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays leading up to the season finale on February 3, 2021. But that's not all! Even though we still have a little time to kill before December, the streaming service thinks it's never too early for an official trailer.

Produced by Alcon Television Group, the ten-episode season finds Keon Alexander (NCIS, Impulse), Nadine Nicole (Casual), and Jasai Chase Owens (The Deuce) promoted to series regulars. Alexander and Nicole recurred as Marco and Melba, respectively, and Owens guest-starred in one episode during the fourth season as Felip. Alexander appeared in four episodes in season four, while Nicole appeared in 8 episodes over the third and fourth seasons as Clarissa Mao/Melba Koh. Additionally, Lily Gao's Nancy will return to reprise her recurring role during the fifth season.

Season five of the series picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System. Amos (Wes Chatham) returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind. Naomi (Dominique Tipper) reaches out to her estranged son in a desperate bid to save him from his father's toxic influence. Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Cas Anvar) confront the collapse of Mars as they chase a shadowy cabal with ties to terrorists and criminals. Holden (Steven Strait) wrestles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it, and the mystery of what killed them. Drummer (Cara Gee), with a new crew, fights to escape who and what she used to be. And Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), refusing to be relegated to the sidelines, fights to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history.