The Expanse Season 6 trailer and Release Date Unveiled at NYCC

At New York Comic Con on Friday, Amazon Prime Video released the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated 6th and final season of The Expanse, announcing that it will premiere on Friday, December 10th. The cast and executive producers made the announcement during the series' panel at New York Comic Con's Metaverse.

The Expanse, set in a colonized solar system, begins with the governments of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt locked in long-standing conflict. The crew of the Rocinante—an illegally salvaged warship—stumbles onto a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity. The Expanse is a high-action, realistic sci-fi adventure that broadens the vision of humanity's path in the future as well as a deeply-felt examination of the most critical, raw, and pressing issues of today. It has been hyped as the closest to a "Game of Thrones in space" by some pundits looking for a quick soundbite.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Expanse Season 6 – Official Teaser | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PJpkGPtAHE)

The 1st episode of Season Six will premiere on December 10th, with new episodes available each following Friday, culminating in an epic series finale episode on January 14th, 2022. The 6-episode season of the Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world and is produced by Alcon Television Group.

The 6th season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict. Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer and what's left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise. Series stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens reunite for the most epic season yet.

The 6th season of The Expanse is really an adaptation of the 6th novel in the series, Babylon's Ashes. The final three novels of the series are set decades later, so the TV series is using that break to end at the 6th. There may or may not be TV movies adapting the last novels later.

The Expanse is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.